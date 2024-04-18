x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mirai Title Glimpse: The story of a Super Yodha

Published on April 18, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
image
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?
image
SS Rajamouli Trotting in Kenya

Mirai Title Glimpse: The story of a Super Yodha

Spread the love

Teja Sajja surprised everyone with Hanuman and the superhero film is a massive hit at the box-office. The actor is busy with his next film which is titled Mirai. Karthik Gattamaneni is directing this periodic action drama and the makers unveiled the title glimpse which is technically high on standards. Teja Sajja plays the role of a Super Yodha in this film. The glimpse starts with a Buddist monk narrating the history of King Ashoka and nine scriptures. An evil raises to unfold the secret scriptures while Super Yodha comes to save it.

Ritika Naik is the leading lady and the visuals of Mirai are fantastic. Hari Gowru comes up with an exceptional background score and Mirai first glimpse is a clear winner. The team announced that the film will have a release in 3D on April 18th, 2025. People Media Factory is bankrolling the film and producer Vishwa Prasad expressed his confidence in beating the records of Hanuman. The filming commenced long ago and Manchu Manoj essays the role of the lead antagonist. More details awaited.

Next Bellamkonda’s next gets an Interesting Title Previous Mirai First Look Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
image
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?

Latest

image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
image
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?
image
SS Rajamouli Trotting in Kenya

Most Read

image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Adani Group Announces Major Investments in Andhra Pradesh
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions