Mirai Title Glimpse: The story of a Super Yodha

Teja Sajja surprised everyone with Hanuman and the superhero film is a massive hit at the box-office. The actor is busy with his next film which is titled Mirai. Karthik Gattamaneni is directing this periodic action drama and the makers unveiled the title glimpse which is technically high on standards. Teja Sajja plays the role of a Super Yodha in this film. The glimpse starts with a Buddist monk narrating the history of King Ashoka and nine scriptures. An evil raises to unfold the secret scriptures while Super Yodha comes to save it.

Ritika Naik is the leading lady and the visuals of Mirai are fantastic. Hari Gowru comes up with an exceptional background score and Mirai first glimpse is a clear winner. The team announced that the film will have a release in 3D on April 18th, 2025. People Media Factory is bankrolling the film and producer Vishwa Prasad expressed his confidence in beating the records of Hanuman. The filming commenced long ago and Manchu Manoj essays the role of the lead antagonist. More details awaited.