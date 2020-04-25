Mahesh Babu undecided about the big announcement

Superstar Mahesh Babu is spending the best time at home during this lockdown period. He is completely occupied playing with his kids and is relaxing after hectic months of work. It is clear that he would work with Parasuram in his next film. From the past one week, there are speculations that the big announcement about the project will be made on May 31st on the eve of Superstar Krishna’s birthday. But Mahesh Babu hasn’t decided about the announcement.

With the coronavirus scare all over and the whole country, Mahesh Babu is not in a hurry. If the lockdown gets lifted and things settle down, a formal announcement about his next film would be made on May 31st. Else, the announcement date would be pushed. 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainment will jointly produce this prestigious project. Soon after the completion of this project, Mahesh Babu will work with SS Rajamouli.