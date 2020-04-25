YSRCP driving volunteers to commit suicides: Chandrababu

CM Jaganmohan Reddy has grandly announced at the beginning that all government benefits would be delivered to the doorsteps of people through volunteers. But the scene has totally reversed over the months. Now, TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders of humiliating and making the volunteers to bend in front of them as a mark of surrendering to their political needs.

Mr Naidu asked whether the ruling party had appointed these volunteers to work for their party activities while their monthly salaries were being paid from the public funds.

In a Twitter message, Mr Naidu condemned the removal of volunteers who refused to allow the ruling party leaders to distribute Rs 1,000 cash assistance to the poor families. In the beginning, YSRCP leaders said that volunteers were taken to reach the benefits of Government programmes effectively to the beneficiaries.

Mr Naidu strongly objected to the removal of Bongu Kartheek and Gopisetti Jhansi just because they didn’t listen to YSRCP leaders at Geddatiruwada in Jiyyammavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. Alarmingly, a scared Jhansi attempted suicide. The ruling party leaders should be held responsible for this sad state of affairs.