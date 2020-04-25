Akshay Kumar, the first from Bollywood to take the bold step?

A piece of breaking news surfaced online that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb may release across the digital platforms before it will be screened in theatres. The film’s shoot got completed in March and the post-production work reached final stages. The film was planned for June release and the latest speculations say that Disney+Hotstar is in talks to acquire the digital rights and release the film through their streaming platform very soon.

Reports say that Akshay Kumar is not much bothered if the makers recover their investments through the digital rights and other rights before the theatrical release. It is clear that the actor gave a positive nod if the makers are making money. It is clear that the theatres will remain shut for the next three to four months. The makers are yet to make a statement on the same about the direct digital release of Laxmmi Bomb. Lawrence directed this horror comedy and Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani played the lead roles.