CID probe into Ramesh letter aimed to mislead High Court, says TDP

In over 55 cases, the courts have found fault with Jagan Reddy Government. In just one year, YSRCP achieved this record. Now, AP CID are investigating a case of forgery of signature of a retired IAS Officer though he says he only signed the letter. Citing this instance, TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah has slammed the YSRCP Government for what he described as its bankrupt policies to push the constitutional institutions, official machinery and the police into a deep credibility crisis.

He accused CM Jaganmohan Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy of not leaving their old habits that became responsible for their spending 16 months in Chanchalaguda Central Jail in over 11 cases of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery. The ongoing CID probe into former SEC N Ramesh Kumar’s letter was yet another gimmick being played by CM Jagan in order to mislead the High Court ahead of Monday’s hearing. The court would take up hearing on over 8 petitions questioning the legality and constitutionality of removal of Ramesh Kumar and also appointment of new State Election Commissioner V. Kanagaraj.

Mr. Ramaiah termed it as ironical that a cheating and forgery specialist like Vijayasai Reddy had levelled allegations of forgery against the TDP leaders. Even more objectionable was the fact that the AP CID had begun investigating into the matter though Ramesh Kumar had categorically asserted not outside influence on him when he wrote the letter to Union Home Secretary.

Strongly objecting to CID filing a case in a biased manner, Mr. Ramaiah said that Ramesh Kumar’s secretary Samba Murthy’s role ended after listening to his boss’s orders and there was nothing wrong to delete the letter file from his desktop. When Ramesh Kumar was himself ruling out any chance of forgery of his signature, it was one’s understanding for what purpose the CID took up investigation.

Mr. Ramaiah asked the AP Police to keep a watch on CM Jagan and MP Vijayasai since they were accused 1 and accused 2 in 11 CBI cases of illegal assets and they were out on conditional bail. Going by their suspicious activities in respect of so many cases, the suspect sheets should be opened to keep them under control.

Mr. Ramaiah asked whether CM Jagan had lost total grip on the administration since there was clearly a growing gap between the CM and the people while the CMO, intelligence, DGP and Chief Secretary were visibly carrying out all major tasks. CM was in some kind of held up in a secret place with no chance to address the people in this hour of Coronavirus crisis.