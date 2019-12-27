Mahesh wraps up dubbing for Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the most awaited Sankranthi releases and the post-production work of the film is currently in final stages. Mahesh Babu is the lead actor in this mass entertainer which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. After completing the shoot of the film, Mahesh is focused on the dubbing work which got completed yesterday. Mahesh completed his entire part for Sarileru Neekevvaru.

He flew to Mumbai today along with his family and will return back to Hyderabad after New Year. Mahesh Babu who has been shooting without breaks will spend ample time with his family during this break. He will kick-start the promotions for Sarileru Neekevvaru from the first week of January. A grand pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru will take place on January 5th in Hyderabad. The music album already received a decent response. Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for January 11th 2020 release.