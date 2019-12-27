Aswathama Teaser: Naga Shaurya packs a punch

Young actor Naga Shaurya has been in plans to transform himself and test his luck with an action thriller and his dream is coming true with Aswathama. Top actress Samantha Akkineni unveiled the teaser of Aswathama which is packed with high voltage action. The narration looks interesting and Aswathama poses to be an interesting action thriller. Ramana Teja is making his debut as a director while Naga Shaurya himself penned the story of Aswathama.

The presentation and the background score are the highlights of the released teaser. Mehreen is the leading lady and Sricharan Pakala composed the music. Naga Shaurya gained enough weight, muscled himself for the role. His home banner IRA Creations bankrolled Aswathama and the film is slated for January 31st 2020 release.