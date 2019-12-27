Ruler First Week Worldwide Collections : Hat-trick disaster for NBK

Ruler is a huge disaster as the film has neared its closing in just one week. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 7.25 Cr against the valued theatrical rights of 23.50 Cr. The recovery is just 30 percent which tells the status of the film. This is a hat-trick disaster for NBK in 2019 following NTR Kathanayakudu & NTR Mahanayakudu.
Below are the area wise first-week Shares
|Area
|First Week Collections
|First Weekend – Worldwide Collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|1.30Cr
|1.20 Cr
|0.68 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.85Cr
|1.60 Cr
|0.95 Cr
|UA
|0.48Cr
|0.45 Cr
|0.27 Cr
|Guntur
|1.33Cr
|1.32 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|East
|0.39Cr
|0.35 Cr
|0.26 Cr
|West
|0.40Cr
|0.35 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|Krishna
|0.40Cr
|0.31 Cr
|0.19 Cr
|Nellore
|0.35Cr
|0.30 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Total
|6.49Cr
|5.88 Cr
|4.02 Cr
|ROI
|0.55Cr
|0.50 Cr
|Overseas
|0.20Cr
|0.15 Cr
|Worldwide
|7.24Cr
|6.53 Cr
