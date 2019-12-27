Ruler First Week Worldwide Collections : Hat-trick disaster for NBK

Ruler is a huge disaster as the film has neared its closing in just one week. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 7.25 Cr against the valued theatrical rights of 23.50 Cr. The recovery is just 30 percent which tells the status of the film. This is a hat-trick disaster for NBK in 2019 following NTR Kathanayakudu & NTR Mahanayakudu.

Below are the area wise first-week Shares

Area First Week Collections First Weekend – Worldwide Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 1.30Cr 1.20 Cr 0.68 Cr Ceeded 1.85Cr 1.60 Cr 0.95 Cr UA 0.48Cr 0.45 Cr 0.27 Cr Guntur 1.33Cr 1.32 Cr 1.20 Cr East 0.39Cr 0.35 Cr 0.26 Cr West 0.40Cr 0.35 Cr 0.25 Cr Krishna 0.40Cr 0.31 Cr 0.19 Cr Nellore 0.35Cr 0.30 Cr 0.22 Cr Total 6.49Cr 5.88 Cr 4.02 Cr ROI 0.55Cr 0.50 Cr Overseas 0.20Cr 0.15 Cr Worldwide 7.24Cr 6.53 Cr