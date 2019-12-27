War zone in Amaravati: Cabinet meet at Secretariat

The police set up barbed wires and fencings to block protesters and farmers from reaching AP Secretariat in Amaravati Capital City where Jagan Cabinet is holding its most controversial meeting today. Almost, an unannounced curfew atmosphere is prevailing in Capital villages. Protesters pelted stones and broke window panes of SRM University bus. Police made mike announcements in Capital villages warning of serious action for violations. Only Section 144 is imposed but the police went around and enforced closure of all shops and offices in the capital area. Vegetables, milk and medical shops were also closed in nearby villages of Secretariat. Police asked the shoppers only after further announcement. Anti-Naxal squad and Special Police forces came to Amaravati in huge numbers.

Indications are that police will ease restrictions only the Cabinet meeting is over and CM Jagan Reddy leaves Amaravati Capital. Water cannons and tear gas squads are also made ready. Jagan is holding Cabinet meet at Secretariat boldly to make an impression that his government is not afraid of farmers agitation. Despite prohibitory orders, farmers are gathering on the roads. BJP AP President Kanna Laxminarayana is staging a silent deeksha at Uddandarayunipalem where PM Modi laid foundation stone for Amaravati Capital City. There is a rising support to Amaravati farmers. Capital JAC is holding protests in Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and other towns in South Coastal Andhra.