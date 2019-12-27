Prati Roju Pandaage First Week Worldwide Collections – Very Good & Highest for SDT

Prati Roju Pandaage has a very good first week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 19.95 Cr. This is the highest first-week for Sai Dharam Tej besting Supreme by miles. After a very good weekend, the film has trended very well on weekdays with huge collections on the X-Mas day. The best business of the film has come from Nizam where it is set for a double-digit lifetime. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 cr and the film is already past that mark. Individual areas like Ceeded & Nellore are yet to breakeven and the film is expected to attain that mark in the second week.
Below are the area wise first-week Shares
|Area
|First Week Collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days collections
|2 Days collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|7.35Cr
|6.52 Cr
|5.37Cr
|4.55Cr
|3.80 Cr
|2.45 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.11Cr
|1.89 Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.30Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|UA
|2.55Cr
|2.30 Cr
|1.87Cr
|1.58Cr
|1.33 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.48 Cr
|Guntur
|1.20Cr
|1.06 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.77Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.45 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|East
|1.23Cr
|1.11 Cr
|0.92Cr
|0.80Cr
|0.68 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|West
|0.92Cr
|0.84 Cr
|0.70Cr
|0.60Cr
|0.52 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Krishna
|1.24Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.73Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.38 Cr
|0.21 Cr
|Nellore
|0.54Cr
|0.50 Cr
|0.43Cr
|0.38Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|AP/TS
|17.14Cr
|15.35 Cr
|12.55Cr
|10.71Cr
|9.06 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|3.28 Cr
|ROI
|1.10Cr
|0.65 Cr
|Overseas
|1.70Cr
|0.95 Cr
|Worldwide
|19.94Cr
|10.66 Cr