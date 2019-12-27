Prati Roju Pandaage First Week Worldwide Collections – Very Good & Highest for SDT

By
Telugu360
-
0
Prati Roju Pandaage APTS Collections
Prati Roju Pandaage APTS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has a very good first week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 19.95 Cr. This is the highest first-week for Sai Dharam Tej besting Supreme by miles. After a very good weekend, the film has trended very well on weekdays with huge collections on the X-Mas day. The best business of the film has come from Nizam where it is set for a double-digit lifetime. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 cr and the film is already past that mark. Individual areas like Ceeded & Nellore are yet to breakeven and the film is expected to attain that mark in the second week.

Below are the area wise first-week Shares

AreaFirst Week Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam7.35Cr6.52 Cr5.37Cr4.55Cr3.80 Cr2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded2.11Cr1.89 Cr1.52Cr1.30Cr1.10 Cr0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA2.55Cr2.30 Cr1.87Cr1.58Cr1.33 Cr0.85 Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur1.20Cr1.06 Cr0.87Cr0.77Cr0.66 Cr0.45 Cr0.3 Cr
East1.23Cr1.11 Cr0.92Cr0.80Cr0.68 Cr0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West0.92Cr0.84 Cr0.70Cr0.60Cr0.52 Cr0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna1.24Cr1.13 Cr0.87Cr0.73Cr 0.63 Cr0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.54Cr0.50 Cr0.43Cr0.38Cr0.34 Cr0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS17.14Cr15.35 Cr12.55Cr10.71Cr9.06 Cr5.85 Cr3.28 Cr
ROI1.10Cr0.65 Cr
Overseas1.70Cr0.95 Cr
Worldwide19.94Cr10.66 Cr
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR