Bollywood actors in race for Vijay Devarakonda

After Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar came on to the board for Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter things changed completely. The film is now a pan Indian project and to impress Bollywood audience widely, Karan Johar insisted the names of several Bollywood actors for crucial roles in this action thriller. The film’s director Puri Jagannadh too is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai to meet up the expectations.

The film rolls from January 2020 and Puri, Vijay Devarakonda and Karan Johar are busy finalizing the names of the lead actors. Janhvi Kapoor is already locked to romance Vijay Devarakonda in Fighter. Though the film was initially planned on a strict budget, things changed completely. The regular shoot of Fighter commences from January 2020 and the film releases during summer. The official release date of Fighter too will be announced soon to have a comfortable release in all the languages.