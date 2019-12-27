Sankranthi 2020 Bet: Rs 225 Cr on Cards

Sankranthi is one of the best seasons for Telugu films. This year Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are in the race. Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Kalynram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa too will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2020. The total bet on these films is said to be Rs 225 crores as per the theatrical deals alone. Every film should do well to recover the investments.

Rajinikanth’s films have been struggling across Telugu states from some time. Darbar rights are picked up for Rs 10 crores and the film releases on January 9th. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru theatrical rights are picked up for Rs 100 crores and is one of the most awaited films. The film is hitting the screens on January 11th 2020. Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releases on January 12th and the film’s rights are sold for Rs 90 crores. Kalyanram for the first time is testing his luck with a family entertainer Entha Manchivaadavuraa which releases on January 15th.

On the whole, this year Sankranthi would be so crucial and the buyers are investing Rs 225 crores on Sankranthi releases.