Samantha’s much awaited next ‘Yashoda’ directed by debut director duo Hari – Harish is being made under lavish production values under Sridevi Movies.

Aiming to make this New-age thriller visuals more lively for the story, Sr. producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad bankrolled a massive 7-star Hotel model sets worth 3 Crores designed by Popular Art Director Ashok.

However, this multilingual flick also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh & Murali Sharma.