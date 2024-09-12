Malaika Arora’s Father’s Postmortem Report and his last Phone Call

Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Kuldip Mehta, died by falling from the sixth-floor balcony of his home in Mumbai. The post-mortem revealed that he sustained multiple fractures in the fatal fall. He had multiple fractures throughout his body. The doctors declared that he was brought dead to the hospital. The incident took place at 9 AM yesterday. Before the incident, he had called his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, saying he was “sick and tired” before hanging up. The family, including Malaika, her mother Joyce, and her sister Amrita, expressed deep grief and shock over the tragedy. The police have opened an investigation into the matter.

The authorities will thoroughly examine the incident from various perspectives and proceed with the legal proceedings. They are following the standard investigation protocol. The authorities have already collected statements from the victim’s close family and the building’s residents. A forensic team has inspected the scene, including reviewing video recordings and CCTV footage of the premises. The police also intend to record statements from Mr Mehta’s doctor and any other relevant individuals to obtain more information about his mental and physical state before the incident.