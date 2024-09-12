Buzz: Nani and Sai Pallavi to team up again?

An interesting combo is all set to materialize in Telugu cinema very soon. Natural Star Nani will soon work with sensible filmmaker Sekhar Kammula very soon and the shoot starts next year. Sekhar Kammula has pitched a plot and Nani gave his formal nod for the project. As per the further development, Sai Pallavi is in talks to play the leading lady in this film. Sekhar Kammula is in plans to cast Sai Pallavi for the heroine’s role. Sai Pallavi worked in Sekhar Kammula’s films like Fidaa and Love Story in the past.

Nani and Sai Pallavi too delivered two blockbusters MCA and Shyam Singha Roy. This would be the third time Nani and Sekhar Kammula would be working with Sai Pallavi if all goes well. Sekhar Kammula takes long breaks between his films usually. He has changed his plans in the recent times and he is lining up back-to-back films. Sekhar Kammula is also in plans to work with Dhanush again after Kubera. Nani will soon start the shoot of HIT 3 and he has Srikanth Odela’s film getting ready. Nani is also in talks with Sujeeth for an action thriller.