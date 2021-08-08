Maniratnam’s latest lands in religion controversy

Controversies are not new to veteran director Maniratnam. In the initial days of his career itself, he created ripples across the country through his ” Bombay” movie. Now “Nava rasa’, the film produced by him landed into similar controversy as Muslims are severely objecting on this movie. Details as follows.

Navarasa’ is a nine-film anthology produced by Mani Ratnam. It was released directly on Netflix this weekend. The movie has nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’. The movie got good feedback from the viewers. Most of the viewers say at least 5 out of these 9 stories are really good. Each of this short film is directed by different director like – Arvind Swami, Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan etc.

While the makers are happy with this positive response, they received a jolt from unexpected quarters. Some Muslims were deeply offended with the makers of the movie utilizing the verses from holy Koran for the publicity of the movie. Also, one of these 9 stories has references to the verses of Quran. This upset some of the Muslims. Raza Academy, a Muslim organization tweeted, “Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper. This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against @NetflixIndia.”

However, Maniratnam or any director of the movie did not respond on this controversy yet. We need to wait and see how they respond.