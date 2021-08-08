Not Isuka but ‘Busaka’ is causing a fight between two YSRCP leaders

Everyone knows about Isuka or sand used in the construction business across the state. But in the Kaikaluru region, which abuts Kolleru late, there is something called ‘Busaka’, which is a mix of sand and alluvium. This is mainly used in filling the basements during the constructions. Locally, Busaka is in great demand.

It is this ‘Busaka’ that is causing a war between two YSRCP leaders – minister Kodali Nani of Gudivada and Dulam Satyanarayana of Kaikaluru. While Nani is a four-time MLA and a YS Jagan confidant, Dulam Satyanarayana is a first-time MLA. Both were initially very friendly and the Kaikaluru MLA looked up to Nani for guidance. But of late, the mining and sale of ‘Busaka’ has caused a fight between the two leaders.

Busaka is sold at the rate of Rs 50 to Rs 60 per cubic metre. A truck of Busaka costs around Rs 10000. Kaikaluru MLA Dulam is said to be upset with Kodali Nani’s supporters from neighbouring Gudivada mining away Busaka. He is said to have raised the issue with the mining and revenue officials and has got cases sapped against Nani’s supporters. Dulam’s followers wanted a monopoly over the Busaka mining. As a result of this tussle, Nani has stopped visiting Kaikaluru.

When needed, the other minister from the district – Perni Nani – is visiting Kaikaluru. Recently, however, there was one programme in Kaikaluru, for which Nani’s presence was mandatory. Kodali Nani did go, but he and Dulam Satyanarayana did not even greet one another.