Govt employees’ thanksgiving yatra timed to help KCR in Huzurabad?

The decision of the NGO and Officers association leaders to conduct a victory tour on securing 30 per cent fitment is raising hackles. Both the timing and the location of the victory tour, where the NGO leaders and officers association functionaries are going to thank the State Government are raising several questions.

The fitment was announced long back. But the government employees are planning a tour now. Why did they wait all these days and why are they taking it up now is the big question. Significantly, the tour will be held mainly in Karimnagar district. The tour is being proposed at a time when Huzurabad assembly constituency, which is part of the Karimnagar district, is set for bypolls. Naturally, questions are being asked as to why the leaders are launching the thanksgiving yatra from Karimnagar district.

Naturally, this decision is being greeted by severe criticism. Congress former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said the employees union leaders were behaving like the stooges of the ruling party. Telangana Congress working president T Jagga Reddy, senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy have slammed the employees for kowtowing to the ruling party. Jeevan Reddy lamented that the employees unions were once so strong that they brought the powers that be onto their knees. Today, they are pandering to the ruling TRS, he said.

The leaders are also facing flak from their own members. The members are raising questions about the loopholes in the fitment announcement. They ask the government to ensure that the fitment is not confined to just words but also is converted into concrete actions.