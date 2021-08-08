Amaravathi turns war zone as capital agitation completes 600 days

Amaravathi capital region has turned into a war zone on Sunday (today) as the agitation by farmers and women demanding Jaganmohan Reddy government continue Amaravathi as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh completed 600 days on Sunday.

The YSRCP government deployed heavy police force in Amaravathi region to prevent farmers and women of Amaravathi capital region besides opposition TDP from holding any rallies to press their demand.

The police cordoned off entire capital region and allowing no one from outside to enter the capital region besides not allowing anyone to come on to the street to mark their protest against Jagan’s decision to shift capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and create three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

The Amaravathi Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) has given a call to hold “Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam” (High Court to temple) rally on Sunday to mark the completion of 600 days of Amaravathi agitation.

However, the police obstructed them and took hundreds of farmers, women and TDP leaders, activists into custody.

The police blocked even media vehicles from entering the capital region to cover the 600 days of Amaravathi agitation.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and several other leaders strongly condemned Jagan government deploying heavy police force in Amaravathi to obstruct peaceful rallies by farmers and women.

Chandrababu and Lokesh said Jagan killed Amaravathi out of political vendetta with TDP and deprived AP people of having a world-class capital city.

They said Jagan destroyed Amaravathi by demolishing buildings, roads etc in the last two years and by doing so Jagan has dug up his own grave and AP people are ready to bury Jagan government in the same grave in the next Assembly elections.