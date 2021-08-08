Jagan behind Kadapa farmers to obstruct KCR’s Palamur-RR project?

After dragging Telangana state government to Supreme Court over the issue of hydel power generation at Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects by TS Genco, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be making moves to obstruct Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s pet project, the Palamur-Rangareddy lift irrigation project over Krishna river.

KCR has recently decided to speed up this project and complete it by this year-end to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of South Telangana districts.

As per KCR’s directions, the Telangana officials have decided to hold public hearing on August 10 to get Centre’s environmental clearance for the project.

However, few farmers from Kadapa filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal all of a sudden seeking to halt public hearing.

Political circles are abuzz that AP CM YS Jagan is behind Kadapa farmers to stall Palamur project. He only asked and helped farmers in filing the petition and engaged several law experts to draft a petition strongly and put forth strong arguments before NGT against Palamur RR project.

The Kadapa farmers told NGT that Telangana government is taking up project illegally on Krishna river. They said TS government cheated by stating earlier that in the first phase they will take up works only to meet drinking water needs but in reality they have taken up works to divert 90TMCs from Srisailam dam. If that happens, they experssed concern that Rayalaseema will face severe irrigation and drinking water crisis.

TRS leaders suspect that only Kadapa farmers filing petition clearly shows that Jagan is behind them.

The NGT is expected to hear the case on Monday.