Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde dazzles in White

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is the most happening Indian actress. She has films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. With her dairy full, Pooja Hegde rejected a bunch of projects in the recent times. Pooja Hegde is a queen on social media and she enjoys millions of followers. She never disappoints her fans with her clicks. A dazzling click of Pooja Hegde in a white outfit is posted by the actress and she is spotted in a relaxing mood. Pooja Hegde looked hot and cute in the click with a cap and she is in reading mode. The actress is currently shooting for Vijay’s Beast and for her next Hindi film. Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor are ready for release in Tollywood.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.