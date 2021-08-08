New Poster: Fahadh Faasil from Pushpa

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is playing the lead antagonist in Pushpa, an action thriller that has Allu Arjun in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today and a new poster is unveiled by the makers of Pushpa. The poster hints that Fahadh Faasil plays a deadly role and the poster reads ‘Evil Was Never So Dangerous”. Fahadh Faasil’s eyes are captured and posted. The shoot of Pushpa is happening in Hyderabad and it is expected to be completed by September.

Sukumar is the director and Rashmika plays the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Pushpa and the film is announced for Christmas 2021 release. Fahadh Faasil is also playing an important role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The actor is showered with birthday wishes from South Indian celebrities through social media.