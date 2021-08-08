Veteran actress responds about her health rumors

Veteran actress Sharada is leading a peaceful life and from the past couple of days, there are speculations that the actress is unwell and is in serious condition. Some of them even speculated that the actress passed away. Sharada responded to the speculations and clarified that she is extremely healthy. She asked everyone not to believe in such rumors and Sharada informed that she is completely healthy and is leading a pleasant life in Chennai. She also requested the media not to speculate such false news. The 76-year-old actress is away from films for the past few years. Sharada did close to 500 films in her career and she is the recipient of three National Awards. Wishing her health and happiness.

