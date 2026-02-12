Maruthi has to Prove from Scratch

Maruthi started his career with new faces, delivered several hits with small actors and then worked with young and successful Telugu actors. He bagged an opportunity to work with Prabhas but it was not utilized well. The golden opportunity was utterly wasted and the film ended up as a debacle. Maruthi is blamed, trolled and targeted since the film’s release. As per the current situation and trend, Maruthi will find it tough to find a young actor for his next. No tier two hero is ready to work with Maruthi after the debacle of Raja Saab.

He has to start from scratch and prove himself again with a small film. He has to work with new faces and deliver it big to get back into the race. Maruthi is said to have been on a break and is away from social media. He started working on a script and he is expected to wrap it up soon. There are a lot of producers who are ready to work with him but he needs a lead actor for his next. We have to wait to see if Maruthi starts from scratch or if he will wait for a young actor for his next.