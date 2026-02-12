x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Maruthi has to Prove from Scratch
image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
image
Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham
image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case

Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster

Talented actor Harshith Reddy, who earned good success with the film Subham, is now coming up with a new project titled Deewana. The film is being produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of ARHA Media and V Studios.

Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, Deewana is a beautiful love story and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this summer. The story poster released for Valentine’s Day presents the hero deeply immersed in love, expressing his intense feelings about his beloved.

In the video, he says that love is not something one chooses deliberately – it just happens. For that one special girl, a man builds a palace in his heart. Every word from Harshith Reddy feels poetic and magical. In the end, when love fills the entire heart, that is when a true “Deewana” is born.

He describes love as a crazy intoxication that feels blissful even while hurting. Harshith Reddy appears in a refreshing new avatar in the video, and his performance leaves a strong impression. The background score by Eswar Chand adds more magic.

Next Maruthi has to Prove from Scratch Previous Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Maruthi has to Prove from Scratch
image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode

Latest

image
Maruthi has to Prove from Scratch
image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
image
Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham
image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet