Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster

Talented actor Harshith Reddy, who earned good success with the film Subham, is now coming up with a new project titled Deewana. The film is being produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of ARHA Media and V Studios.

Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, Deewana is a beautiful love story and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this summer. The story poster released for Valentine’s Day presents the hero deeply immersed in love, expressing his intense feelings about his beloved.

In the video, he says that love is not something one chooses deliberately – it just happens. For that one special girl, a man builds a palace in his heart. Every word from Harshith Reddy feels poetic and magical. In the end, when love fills the entire heart, that is when a true “Deewana” is born.

He describes love as a crazy intoxication that feels blissful even while hurting. Harshith Reddy appears in a refreshing new avatar in the video, and his performance leaves a strong impression. The background score by Eswar Chand adds more magic.