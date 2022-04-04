Mike Tyson’s role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is all set for a pan-Indian attempt with Liger. Puri Jagannadh is the director of this sports drama and Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer. Top American boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a crucial role and a major portion of the film is shot in USA. There are talks that Mike Tyson will essay the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s coach in the film. Telugu360 has learned that Mike Tyson also plays the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s father in this sports drama.

The real twist is the role of Mike Tyson who plays Vijay Deverakonda’s father and coach. The film also has a caption ‘Saala Crossbreed’. The surprise is Vijay Deverakonda plays an Indian boxer while his father is a foreigner. The real story behind this twist is the back story of Liger. The film is announced for August 2022 release. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers.