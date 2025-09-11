x
Mirai is adventurous and risky but worth to watch – Teja Sajja

Published on September 11, 2025 by swathy

Mirai is adventurous and risky but worth to watch – Teja Sajja

Mirai starring Superhero Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu is the highly anticipated pan-India visual spectacle in recent Indian Cinema. The movie is releasing tomorrow and Teja Sajja interacted with media and he talked about the movie being adventurous and risky.

Addressing the expectations following his blockbuster Hanuman, Teja stated that there’s no pressure. He opined that he had huge pressure for HanuMan but Mirai is made for Telugu audiences and he would be happy if other languages people also likes it. He stated that it is laced with story from Indian Mythology as well.

Describing his character, Teja said he plays an ordinary young man who discovers his dharma and connection to ancient warriors. The character’s journey is to prevent a great danger and fulfill his mother’s ambition by seeking answers from epics. He stated that it will be a thrilling and adventurous ride for people watching it.

He further stated that TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad have believed in the vision of director Karthik Ghattamaneni and they all worked hard to bring a visual spectacle to audiences. Teja expressed great confidence in movie being enjoyed by family audiences as it is clean and has a global vision.

