Teja Sajja Starrer Mirai USA Premieres Today

Superhero Teja Sajja starrer much-anticipated fantasy adventure Mirai, directed by the very talented Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad is all set for grand release worldwide tomorrow, with premiere shows in the USA today. North American distribution is being handled by Shloka Entertainments in collaboration with People Cinemas, bringing this first-of-its-kind epic spectacle to audiences across the region.

USA bookings are fire, with nearly quarter a million in pre-sales, riding on the phenomenal success of Teja Sajja’s previous outing HanuMan, which created waves both in India and overseas.

Mirai is carrying tremendous buzz, thanks to its visually stunning trailer, which offered a glimpse into an extraordinary cinematic universe — one that blends a unique narrative with power-packed performances, cutting-edge VFX, high-end production values, and top-notch technical standards.

The ensemble cast delivers wonderful performances, featuring Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and more. The movie also holds plenty of surprises waiting to unfold on the big screen.

Backed by an aggressive promotional campaign, Mirai has built massive anticipation, and audiences are all set to witness this path-breaking fantasy adventure on the silver screen.

