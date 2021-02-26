Muddy Teaser: A New Attempt in Indian Cinema

Muddy is the first Indian film on mud racing. The motion poster impressed many and the teaser of the film is unveiled today. The teaser looks promising and is a new attempt in Indian cinema. Shot on a lavish budget in never explored Indian locations, several professional mud racers worked for the film. Muddy teaser looks like a perfect package with a sports drama and is laced with action, emotional drama. Several top technicians worked on the project. The teaser is unveiled in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Dr. Pragabhal directed Muddy and Yuvan and Ridhaan Krishna are the lead actors. Prema Krishnadas produced the film on PK7 Creations and KGF sensation Ravi Basrur composed the music. The background score in the teaser is haunting and elevating. Anil Ravipudi released the teaser of the Telugu version. Muddy is aimed for summer release this year.