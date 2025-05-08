Mumbai Actress Case: High Court Issues Interim Orders Against Police Officials

The High Court has issued interim orders suspending further action against IPS officer Vishal Gunni, Kantirana’s grandfather ASP Hanumanth Rao, and CI Satyanarayana. This decision comes from a case registered based on a complaint filed by a Mumbai actress.

The final hearing on the quash petitions has been postponed to June 30. The IPS officers had filed petitions in the High Court seeking dismissal of the case registered against them.

The police officials approached the High Court requesting that the case against them be completely dismissed. The court will make its final decision next month after reviewing all evidence.

Sources close to the matter reveal that the Mumbai actress had alleged misconduct and abuse of power by these officers during an investigation. The case has drawn significant attention in both legal circles and media, raising questions about police conduct and accountability.

During the preliminary hearing, the defense counsel for the officers argued that the allegations were fabricated and politically motivated. They presented documentation claiming the Police officers were performing their duties according to procedure and within legal boundaries when the alleged incident occurred.