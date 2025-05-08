x
Home > Politics

Anantapur Resident Died in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash

Published on May 8, 2025

Anantapur Resident Died in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash

In a tragic helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, Vedavati Kumari, sister of TDP MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, lost her life. The crash claimed a total of six lives, with one person sustaining injuries.

Lakshminarayana’s brother-in-law Bhaskar survived the crash but suffered injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Rishikesh, where doctors are monitoring his condition closely.

The helicopter crashed near Gangarani in Uttarkashi district. Local rescue teams quickly reached the scene, but unfortunately could only save one passenger. The difficult terrain made rescue operations challenging for emergency responders.

The news of the accident has sent shockwaves through Anantapur, where Vedavati Kumari was known for her community involvement. Friends and family gathered at the MP’s residence upon hearing the tragic news, offering condolences and support during this difficult time.

Aviation authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that adverse weather conditions might have played a role, though officials emphasize that all possibilities are being examined thoroughly.

State administration is coordinating with Uttarakhand authorities to facilitate the transportation of the deceased to their hometown for final rites.

