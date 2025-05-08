indian army kills 100 terrorists

In a high-level security meeting chaired by the Defence Minister, it was revealed that the Indian Army has conducted strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The operation resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists and their associates.

Images were shared showing Pakistan’s open support for terrorists. Pakistani military officials were spotted attending the funeral of Masood Azhar’s family member, alongside US-designated terrorists, clearly demonstrating how Pakistan’s government and army stand with terrorist organizations.

The Defence Minister confirmed that “Operation Sindoor” is still ongoing. The government has assured that they are monitoring every situation closely, including the recent attacks in Poonch, Rajouri, and on a Gurudwara, promising a strong response to each provocative act.

Several participants in the meeting called for action against Pakistan, specifically demanding that the terrorist organization TRF (The Resistance Front) be officially designated as a banned organization and blacklisted internationally to curb its activities.

The government has maintained its position that terrorism will not be tolerated, and India will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and citizens from cross-border terrorist threats.

This military action comes at a time when global attention is focused on terrorism in the region, potentially influencing international diplomatic relations and security cooperation in South Asia.

India Delivers Measured Response to Pakistan’s Escalation Attempts

During the May 7, 2025 press briefing on Operation SINDOOR, India clearly defined its response as focused, measured, and non-escalatory. Officials emphasized that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted, while warning that any attacks on Indian military targets would invite appropriate retaliation.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to strike multiple military targets across Northern and Western India including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and several other locations. India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralized these threats, with debris being recovered as evidence of Pakistan’s aggression.

In response, Indian Armed Forces targeted air defence radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan with matching intensity. Reports indicate an air defence system in Lahore has been neutralized during this operation.

Pakistan has intensified unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy artillery in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent civilians, including three women and five children, have lost their lives, compelling India to respond to halt Pakistani artillery fire.

The Indian Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistani military respects this principle. India maintains its stance of proportionate response while avoiding further escalation of tensions.