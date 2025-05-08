Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni dares CBI inquiry

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath aka Chinni dared CBI inquiry, announcing that, he is ready to face inquiry on the allegations made against him by former MP Kesineni Nani.

MP Kesineni Chinni speaking in Vijayawada on Thursday fired on his elder brother Kesineni Nani, saying that former MP has been making baseless allegations only to divert attention from liquor scam case, in which former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his close associates are involved.

“I know Raj Kasireddy. I’m not denying it. I planned to do business with him and even formed a company. But after knowing that he is close to YS Jaganmohan Reddy, I backed out of the company and stayed away from Raj Kasireddy. But Kesineni Nani has been trying to spread malicious campaign against me to defame me,” said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni speaking at the press conference.

Raj Kasireddy is the prime accused in liquor scam case and is considered a close aide of former CM and YSRCP founder Jaganmohan Reddy.

“Me and my family members own around five or six companies and all are legal. But Kesineni Nani who is behaving as YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s servant has many companies. Let law enforcement agencies inquire all of them. Kesineni Nani is making sensational and baseless allegations only to divert people’s attention from liquor scam case,” explained Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

MP Kesineni Chinni alleged that even Kesineni Nani has role in Rs 3,200 Cr liquor scam.

Saying that he is writing letter to CBI to investigate on the allegations made against him, Kesineni Chinni questioned, “Whether YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Kesineni Nani are ready for CBI inquiry in liquor scam case?”

TDP MP Kesineni Chinni signed off with a 24-hour deadline to Kesineni Nani to respond on his CBI inquiry challenge.