OTT Platforms asked to remove Pakistan-origin Content

Everyone is aware of the ongoing incidents between India and Pakistan. It all started after the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian counter has left Pakistan in shock. The government of India has been taking strict measures and is distancing from Pakistan. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today asked all the Indian OTT platforms and the digital streaming services to immediately discontinue the content that originates from Pakistan. This includes web series, movies, songs, podcasts, interviews and others.

This has been issued in the interest of national security on all the OTT platforms that are paid or free. “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect” told the official statement of the Ministry.

Before this, all the digital platforms have restricted the access of several celebrities and influencers based in Pakistan.