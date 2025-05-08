x
Ram’s Film New Update Loading

Published on May 8, 2025 by swathy

Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM
Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film
Ram’s Film New Update Loading
OTT Platforms asked to remove Pakistan-origin Content

Ram’s Film New Update Loading

Energetic Star Ram has done a series of mass entertainers packed with high voltage action. Most of them left bitter results for the actor and he has now signed a sensible entertainer and the shooting portions are half done. The film happens to be the 22nd film of Ram and the team will release the title on May 15th. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty fame Mahesh Babu P is the director of this rural entertainer and Ram plays the role of a youngster who is a diehard fan of a top actor in the film.

Andhra King is the rumored title locked for the film and the makers will reveal the title poster on May 15th along with the glimpse. Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady in this entertainer and Mythri Movie Makers, T Series are jointly producing this film. The movie is expected to release this year.

Next Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film Previous OTT Platforms asked to remove Pakistan-origin Content
Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film
Ram’s Film New Update Loading

