Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film

Manchu Manoj lost trace and he has been idle for years. His personal life was in trouble and the young actor took time to recover. Manchu Manoj is making his comeback to Telugu cinema this year. He has completed the shoot of Bhairavam, a multi-starrer that has Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nara Rohit in other lead roles. The film releases soon. Manchu Manoj is the lead antagonist in Teja Sajja’s upcoming film Mirai, a big-budget attempt that will release in August.

Manchu Manoj is listening to scripts and he is lining up new projects. The latest news is that Manchu Manoj has given his nod for a new film and it would be launched officially on May 20th on the actor’s birthday. The film will be directed by Sekhar Reddy who directed 90ML in the past with Karthikeya. A new production house is on board to bankroll the project. More details will be announced officially soon.