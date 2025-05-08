Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film

Successful director Anil Ravipudi who delivered a blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vastunnam is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next film. The scriptwork of the film has been wrapped up and the pre-production work is currently under process. The big update is that the regular shoot of the film starts from May 22nd in Hyderabad. A crucial meeting is planned after Megastar returns back from his UK trip. A song will be shot in a set in this schedule along with some key sequences.

Nayanthara is the leading lady and Jyotika is rumored to play an important role. Bheems is working on the music and Sameer Reddy will handle the camera work. Anil Ravipudi has plans to complete the shoot at jet speed as he does regularly. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. Sahu Garapati will produce this untitled entertainer on Shine Screens banner.