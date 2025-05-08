x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM

Published on May 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM
image
Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film
image
Ram’s Film New Update Loading
image
OTT Platforms asked to remove Pakistan-origin Content

Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy opined, Indian metro cities are becoming unlivable stressing on the need for sustainable development and responsible urban governance. Telangana CM made this thought provoking observation after launching HYDRAA Police Station at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“Bengaluru is facing severe water problem in summer. It is also reeling under traffic burden. We have seen how even two-storey and three-storey buildings were inundated with floods during heavy rains in Chennai and Mumbai. Pollution is choking national capital Delhi. Indian metropolitan cities are becoming unlivable,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy speaking on the occasion, expressing serious concerns.

CM Revanth Reddy explained, HYDRAA was set up to protect Hyderabad from unhealthy urban practices and unsustainable growth and avoid the unfortunate fate being suffered by other metro cities in India.

However CM Revanth Reddy rued that, HYDRAA was subjected to constant negative propaganda by Opposition parties.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assests Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was formed by Revanth Reddy Govt to protect government lands, stop encroachments of lakes, forests, roads by greedy realtors to ensure sustainable growth of Hyderabad and offer a quality living for the city residents. It has also been tasked with cracking down on illegal constructions.

While the intention of CM Revanth Reddy in setting up of HYDRAA is laudable, due to various reasons, the urban law enforcement agency earned more brickbats than bouquets. It is also blamed for the slowing down of real estate sector in Hyderabad.

Previous Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film
image
Ram’s Film New Update Loading

Latest

image
Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM
image
Big Update on Megastar and Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Manchu Manoj to launch a New Film
image
Ram’s Film New Update Loading
image
OTT Platforms asked to remove Pakistan-origin Content

Most Read

image
Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM
image
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni dares CBI inquiry
image
Indian Army Kills 100 Terrorists

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look