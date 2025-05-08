Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy opined, Indian metro cities are becoming unlivable stressing on the need for sustainable development and responsible urban governance. Telangana CM made this thought provoking observation after launching HYDRAA Police Station at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“Bengaluru is facing severe water problem in summer. It is also reeling under traffic burden. We have seen how even two-storey and three-storey buildings were inundated with floods during heavy rains in Chennai and Mumbai. Pollution is choking national capital Delhi. Indian metropolitan cities are becoming unlivable,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy speaking on the occasion, expressing serious concerns.

CM Revanth Reddy explained, HYDRAA was set up to protect Hyderabad from unhealthy urban practices and unsustainable growth and avoid the unfortunate fate being suffered by other metro cities in India.

However CM Revanth Reddy rued that, HYDRAA was subjected to constant negative propaganda by Opposition parties.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assests Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was formed by Revanth Reddy Govt to protect government lands, stop encroachments of lakes, forests, roads by greedy realtors to ensure sustainable growth of Hyderabad and offer a quality living for the city residents. It has also been tasked with cracking down on illegal constructions.

While the intention of CM Revanth Reddy in setting up of HYDRAA is laudable, due to various reasons, the urban law enforcement agency earned more brickbats than bouquets. It is also blamed for the slowing down of real estate sector in Hyderabad.