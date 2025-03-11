x
Mythological touch for Mahesh and Rajamouli Film?

Published on March 11, 2025 by swathy

SSMB29 is being filmed in Odisha in between tight security. Director SS Rajamouli is trying hard to keep the filming private, as Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all participating in the shoot. Fans are waiting for news, and there are rumors that the movie is based on a story from the Ramayana. The film is about a journey similar to Hanuman’s famous trip to get the Sanjeevani herb to help Lakshman. This well-known story represents dedication, power, and the need to act quickly. In SSMB29, Mahesh Babu will go on a similar journey.

Unlike Hanuman, who was eager to help, the main character is made to go. This different way of telling the epic story could make the movie a mix of mythology and adventure. However, there’s no official confirmation yet. Priyanka Chopra has joined the sets along with Mahesh Babu today in Odisha. She posted pictures from Odisha on Instagram before getting back to work on the movie. Keeravani is scoring the music and KL Narayana is the producer of this mega budget action drama.

