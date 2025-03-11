Dhanush has one more shock for Nayanthara

Tamil actor and producer Dhanush has sued Netflix, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. He claims they used unseen clips from his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission in their documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. His production house, Wunderbar Films is now demanding Rs 1 crore as damages over the copyright violation. The court initially didn’t stop the documentary from being released but will now hear the full case in April. Wunderbar Films also said that Ravi Varman, the cameraman for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, only filmed Nayanthara and ignored everyone else during the shoot of the film.

This became a big issue when Nayanthara responded to the lawsuit online, criticizing Dhanush. She said they tried to contact him and his lawyers before the documentary came out, but he never replied. She also claimed he was doing this because of a personal grudge, leading them to assert that they only used videos taken on personal devices in the documentary. The lawyers claim using BTS pictures without authorization is a direct violation of copyright rules, so they still want to be paid. The entertainment world is paying close attention to the result of this big copyright fight, with the court date scheduled for April 9th.