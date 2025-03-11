Women’s Safety with Shakti App

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted the importance of women’s safety, introducing the Shakti App as a powerful tool for protection. Describing it as a “shield for every woman,” he urged all women to download and use the app. Unlike the previously launched Disha App, which he termed ineffective, the Shakti App is designed to provide real-time security and immediate assistance to women in distress. The app operates through a simple yet effective mechanism. Users need to shake their phones three times, which automatically triggers an alert. The GPS feature pinpoints the user’s location, and police are required to respond within 6 to 10 minutes. Chandrababu Naidu stressed that once a complaint is registered, the police are fully accountable for ensuring the woman’s safety. Failure to respond will be recorded as a lapse on their part, ensuring accountability.

Chandrababu Naidu also highlighted the importance of public awareness and police vigilance. He warned that negligence by law enforcement would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against officers who fail to act promptly. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence in the Shakti App, calling it a “game-changer” and he urged women to test its functionality. He further appealed to MLAs and the public to educate women about the app, mentioning that it is their responsibility to ensure its widespread use. Chandrababu Naidu concluded by stating that the Shakti App is not just a tool but a “weapon of empowerment” for women, and its proper utilization can significantly reduce crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh.