Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing films in Hindi and Tamil along with Telugu. They are expanding their business to all the languages. Mythri Movie Makers produced Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly recently and the film ended up as a decent hit. Now, the team is keen to produce a film featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The talks have been initiated recently. Young and talented director Vivek Athreya will direct the film if Rajinikanth is convinced with his narration.

Vivek Athreya directed impressive films like Mental Madhilo, Brochevarevarura, Ante Sundaraniki and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the past. He penned an interesting script for Superstar Rajinikanth. The top actor too is keen to work with Mythri Movie Makers from a long time. Rajinikanth is in plans to work with Telugu directors and producers. He is currently shooting for Jailer 2. He is done with the shoot of Coolie and the film is aimed for August 14th release.