x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?
image
Trivikram’s next is a Multi-starrer?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Over 300 Telugu films struggling for Release
image
Mega157: Anil Ravipudi’s Creativity, Nayan’s Charm

AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens

In what seems like a power structure behind the scenes during YSRCP rule, P. Krishnamohan Reddy operated as a key figure after Dhanunjaya Reddy. Starting his journey as an OSD for Pulivendula Regional Development Authority during Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure, Krishnamohan built strong ties with the YS family before eventually becoming Jagan’s OSD after voluntary retirement.

The investigation found that Krishnamohan may have sent bribe money through companies that were set up under his son Rohit Reddy’s name as director.These include Nautical Green Energy and Logistics Private Limited (established March 2021), Scooby Labs Robotics Private Limited, and iBattery Energy Systems India Private Limited all created while YS Jagan served as Chief Minister.

Money flowed through these companies, with investments also traced to real estate ventures in Hyderabad through Crystal Mansions India Private Limited and AQ Square Realtors Private Limited. The suspicious transactions between these companies and Rohit Reddy have drawn investigators’ attention.

During YSRCP’s term, Shiridi Sai Electricals received power contracts worth thousands of crores. Krishnamohan maintained extremely close ties with this company, reportedly handling negotiations while his son previously worked there. As OSD, he allegedly controlled mining operations in Nellore district and collected commissions from various government departments for contracts and job placements.

The SIT investigation now focuses on identifying the ultimate beneficiary of the liquor scam’s thousands of crores. Investigators believe Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy, along with Govindappa Balaji, orchestrated the conspiracy. Taking them into custody could reveal more secrets about where the money finally landed.

Evidence suggests these three played active roles in channeling kickbacks from liquor suppliers and distilleries through shell companies to higher authorities. With these key arrests, investigators hope to expose the entire network and track down assets worth 3,000 plus crores hidden in various investments.

Previous Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?
image
Trivikram’s next is a Multi-starrer?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Over 300 Telugu films struggling for Release

Latest

image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?
image
Trivikram’s next is a Multi-starrer?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Over 300 Telugu films struggling for Release
image
Mega157: Anil Ravipudi’s Creativity, Nayan’s Charm

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Trump’s New Remittance Tax Plan Will Cost Indians Billions
image
Close Aides of YS Jagan Arrested in Liquor Scam

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills