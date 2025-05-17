AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens

In what seems like a power structure behind the scenes during YSRCP rule, P. Krishnamohan Reddy operated as a key figure after Dhanunjaya Reddy. Starting his journey as an OSD for Pulivendula Regional Development Authority during Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure, Krishnamohan built strong ties with the YS family before eventually becoming Jagan’s OSD after voluntary retirement.

The investigation found that Krishnamohan may have sent bribe money through companies that were set up under his son Rohit Reddy’s name as director.These include Nautical Green Energy and Logistics Private Limited (established March 2021), Scooby Labs Robotics Private Limited, and iBattery Energy Systems India Private Limited all created while YS Jagan served as Chief Minister.

Money flowed through these companies, with investments also traced to real estate ventures in Hyderabad through Crystal Mansions India Private Limited and AQ Square Realtors Private Limited. The suspicious transactions between these companies and Rohit Reddy have drawn investigators’ attention.

During YSRCP’s term, Shiridi Sai Electricals received power contracts worth thousands of crores. Krishnamohan maintained extremely close ties with this company, reportedly handling negotiations while his son previously worked there. As OSD, he allegedly controlled mining operations in Nellore district and collected commissions from various government departments for contracts and job placements.

The SIT investigation now focuses on identifying the ultimate beneficiary of the liquor scam’s thousands of crores. Investigators believe Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy, along with Govindappa Balaji, orchestrated the conspiracy. Taking them into custody could reveal more secrets about where the money finally landed.

Evidence suggests these three played active roles in channeling kickbacks from liquor suppliers and distilleries through shell companies to higher authorities. With these key arrests, investigators hope to expose the entire network and track down assets worth 3,000 plus crores hidden in various investments.