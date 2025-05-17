Trivikram’s next is a Multi-starrer?

With Allu Arjun committed to work with Atlee, it is confirmed that top director Trivikram will direct Victory Venkatesh in his next film, an entertainer and the shoot commences in July this year. We have some interesting news about the project. The film is said to be a multi-starrer and Trivikram is keen to rope in Mega Powerstar Ram Charan for the other lead role. The crucial meeting between Trivikram and Ram Charan will happen next week. Trivikram and Ram Charan too have been keen to team up from a long time and the project did not materialize due to various reasons.

If Ram Charan is convinced with the narration of Trivikram, the actor has to allocate dates for the film. He is shooting for Peddi and he sports a rugged look for the sports drama. Trivikram has penned an out-and-out family entertainer and the shoot will be completed in record schedules. If Ram Charan is convinced with the narration of Trivikram, he will have to adjust his dates for the project.

Trivikram is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and release it during Sankranthi 2026. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film directed by Anil Ravipudi is in the Sankranthi race. If Ram Charan joins the project, the film’s release may be pushed to summer. Else, Trivikram has to stage a hunt for another actor before he kick-starts the shoot. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this family entertainer