Naga Chaitanya’s first production details

Young actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been in plans to produce interesting films on their own banner in association with Annapurna Studios. We have already revealed the news that Naga Chaitanya is in talks with young actor Raj Tarun for his debut production. Raj Tarun who is occupied with a series of debacles is in plans to bounce back. The project is now locked and will start rolling soon after the shoots of the Telugu films resume. Srinivas Gavireddy will direct this breezy romantic entertainer. Avika Gor has been finalized as the leading lady.

Naga Chaitanya recently gave his nod and the pre-production work of this untitled film is going on full swing. Apart from acting, Chaitu is also keen to keep himself busy with production. With Annapurna Studios having enough manpower, Chaitu and Samantha will make themselves comfortable by utilizing them for their production. Chaitu is busy with Love Story which is in final stages of shoot. Sekhar Kammula is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady.