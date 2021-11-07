Nagarjuna sticks for a Sankranthi 2022 Release

King Nagarjuna commenced the shoot of his next film Bangarraju recently. Kalyan Krishna is the director and the shoot is happening at a faster pace in Hyderabad. There are strong speculations that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022. After the arrival of RRR, several announced films are out of the race. But the makers of Bangarraju are strict on their stand for January 15th 2022 release. The first single of Bangarraju will be out on November 9th which hints about Sankranthi release for the film.

The shooting portions are expected to be completed by the end of November. Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty will be seen in other important roles. Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios are the producers and Anup Rubens is the music director. Nagarjuna is also shooting for Ghost in the direction of Praveen Sattaru and the film is a stylish action entertainer.