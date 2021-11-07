Lala Bheemla from Bheemla Nayak: Blockbuster Number

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a powerful cop in Bheemla Nayak, the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The song ‘Lala Bheemla’ from Bheemla Nayak is out and Thaman hits it out of the park with his composition. Lala Bheemla is a unanimous super hit song that will impress all the sections of the audience. Arun Kaundinya’s vocals take the song to the next level. The song’s visuals are kept under wraps and the makers shot a promotional song for the lyrical. Pawan’s fans are celebrating all over and they thanked Thaman for the powerful song.

Lala Bheemla would be a montage song shot on Pawan Kalyan. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad and the shoot is expected to be completed by November. Saagar Chandra is the director and Trivikram penned the script. Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen will be seen in other powerful roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the movie’s new release date will be announced soon. The film is carrying huge expectations.