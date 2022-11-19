Naidu launches Idem Kharma in AP

TDP supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu launched yet another innovative programme from the 3rd week of November. The programme is going to go all guns ablaze across the state in the name of Idem Kharma!

The TDP has decided to conduct state-wide programmes and demonstrations highlighting the dire state of governance, issues faced by people, and the downward trajectory of the state’s growth curve under the three-and-a-half years of the YSRCP regime by reaching out to households across the state through a Door-to-Door Campaign.

The party leadership along with the entire party cadre are going to actively reach out to all the households in the state in a span of 45 days.

Through this programme the party is aiming to focus on 10 major issues faced by the people across the state, not only by creating awareness but also engaging people on the issues and at the same time highlighting the failure and incapability of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government by bringing him to the people’s court and empowering people of AP to expose false propaganda of YSRCP.

The party would launch the campaign on issues like unemployment, crime against women, increasing prices, cannabis exports and increase in the use of drugs, damaged roads, non-availability of sand, corruption and increasing suicides by the farmers.

TDP party and its entire cadre, on the call of Chandrababu Naidu will reach out to every village and households encouraging them to share their suffering and understand issues they are facing. The main agenda of this programme is to assure and create bharosa among people on safe governance, the TDP said in a release on Saturday.