TDP is on ventilator, says AP Speaker Thammineni

AP Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram took a dig at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his provocative speeches against the YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the recent past.

Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Thammineni said that Chandrababu Naidu was unable to digest his defeat in 2019. He further said that the TDP chief had also lost the hopes of winning the next election and hence making baseless comments on the chief minister and the ruling party.

Thammineni said that the TDP had lost the confidence of the people despite Chandrababu Naidu being in power for nearly one-and-a-half decades. “I have seen Chandrababu Naidu from close quarters and I know him better than anyone else,” the speaker said.

Thammineni further said Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger for power was never ending and never satisfying. He sought to advise the TDP chief to stop worrying about power at this age and focus on health.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a young leader, was able to drive the state towards development in all sectors and advised the TDP chief to stop worrying about the state. The state is in safe hands, he said and added that people are not ready to buy Chandrababu Naidu’s lies any more.

The speaker also took a dig at the media for projecting Chandrababu Naidu as the only leader with vision and painting the state in bad taste. He wondered how the media could say that no one else other than Chandrababu Naidu could develop the state.

Thammineni said that the TDP had made over 600 promises during the 2014 general election and when asked the party to implement them, the leaders have removed the promises from the party portal. On the contrary Jagan Mohan Reddy had made just nine promises and all of them were rolled out in the first year of office.

The speaker said that people are wise enough to understand who is best as their leader and asked the TDP leaders to save their party in the ventilator stage before it goes into the mortuary.