Naidu, Lokesh doing politics over dead bodies: Sajjala

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday came down heavily on TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh stating that they were busy indulging in politics over the pandemic even as the YSRCP ruling has been doing intensive work to combat the spread of corona virus.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed Naidu and Nara Lokesh for posting a series of Tweets criticizing the government’s work over containing corona virus. The state advisor accused Naidu of doing politics over dead bodies at a time when the AP government was struggling to meet the financial needs to pay salaries to government employees and public servants and also fighting to raise finances to contain the spread of the virus in the state. “Aren’t you ashamed of doing politics over dead bodies,” Sajjala asked. The state revenues are dwindling, the finances are fast depleting and there has been a quantum jump in the costs on containing corona virus, he said. “In such a scenario, Naidu and his son Lokesh are indulging in opportunistic politics and doing politics over dead bodies,” Sajjala commented.